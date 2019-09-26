Kt (KT) Holder Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Stake by $987,180 as Stock Value Declined; Glenview Capital Management Decreased Its Meritor (MTOR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 491,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 7.21 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.78 million, down from 7.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 189,491 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 01/05/2018 – Meritor Announces Blue Horizon Advanced Technology Brand; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc analyzed 82,265 shares as the company's stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 80,031 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold KT shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 140.95 million shares or 0.07% more from 140.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). 45,426 were reported by Ativo Capital Management. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp owns 7.70M shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Svcs Communications Ma has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 963,045 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 1,206 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 704,901 are held by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Capital Fund owns 27,500 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Ent Financial reported 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Amp Invsts Ltd owns 71,877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 27,700 shares.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $56.17 million for 6.57 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.