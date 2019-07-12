KT Corporation (KT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is a company in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of KT Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.27% of all Telecom Services – Foreign’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand KT Corporation has 5.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 23.70% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have KT Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT Corporation 0.00% 4.20% 1.70% Industry Average 5.74% 9.33% 2.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing KT Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio KT Corporation N/A 13 10.04 Industry Average 1.06B 18.48B 21.77

KT Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for KT Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KT Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

The competitors have a potential upside of -49.40%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of KT Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KT Corporation -3.62% -3.55% -10.6% -15.47% -9.18% -15.82% Industry Average 0.50% 6.74% 3.95% 4.07% 3.73% 6.77%

For the past year KT Corporation had bearish trend while KT Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KT Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, KT Corporation’s competitors have 0.93 and 0.75 for Current and Quick Ratio. KT Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KT Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.45 shows that KT Corporation is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, KT Corporation’s competitors are 19.50% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

KT Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors KT Corporation’s peers beat KT Corporation.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television (IPTV) services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications services; and credit card processing and other financial services, as well as sells mobile handsets. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, such as consulting, designing, building, and maintaining systems and communication networks; satellite TV services; network services, such as cloud computing services; and security services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; and develops media contents. Additionally, the company provides call center services; software development and data processing; Internet banking ASP and security solutions; and mobile marketing, system integration and maintenance, PCS distribution, TV contents, asset management and consulting, cloud system implementation, E-learning, and data center development services. KT Corporation also engages in the management of sports group; and music contents investment, technology business finance, medicine and pharmacy development, foreign investment, and advertising service activities. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 18,892,000 mobile subscribers and 7.0 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.