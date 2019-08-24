Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 32.00%. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.5, with potential upside of 24.28%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Krystal Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.99%. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.