Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

As Biotechnology companies, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Krystal Biotech Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Liquidity

33.3 and 33.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. Its rival Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 18.89%. On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 292.32% and its consensus target price is $3.25. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 41.4% respectively. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.