Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

This is a contrast between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.48 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Krystal Biotech Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $53.5, while its potential upside is 25.41%. Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28.5, with potential upside of 181.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Spero Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.