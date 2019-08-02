Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.