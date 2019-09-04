Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 and a Quick Ratio of 33.3. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.48% and an $53.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 232.73% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.