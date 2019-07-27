Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 38 10.36 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Krystal Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 and a Quick Ratio of 33.3. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 3.29% upside potential. Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 3.18%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Krystal Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.