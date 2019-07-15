Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Krystal Biotech Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 1.98% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with average target price of $48. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 697.81% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 67% respectively. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.