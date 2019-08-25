Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Krystal Biotech Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 32.00% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with consensus price target of $53.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 98.5%. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.