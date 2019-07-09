Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 17.99 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Krystal Biotech Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.3. The Current Ratio of rival FibroGen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a 13.53% upside potential and an average target price of $48. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 66.67% and its average target price is $71.25. The data provided earlier shows that FibroGen Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 67.1% respectively. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 68.43% stronger performance while FibroGen Inc. has -18.24% weaker performance.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.