Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.3. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.