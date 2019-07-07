Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 128.41 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Krystal Biotech Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.3. The Current Ratio of rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.38% and an $48 consensus price target. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.6, with potential upside of 60.11%. Based on the results shown earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.