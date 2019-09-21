Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Krystal Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.9. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 9.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 22.4%. Insiders held roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.