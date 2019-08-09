Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 78.08 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$53.5 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.