Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Since Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1250.10 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 9.23%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 131.02% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.