Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 20.68 N/A -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 9.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 0.7%. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.