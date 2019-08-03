Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Krystal Biotech Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 4.78%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus target price and a 8.29% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.