Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Reaches $41.32 After 8.00% Down Move; Century Aluminum Co Has 1.31 Sentiment

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has risen 207.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending.

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 64 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 49 cut down and sold stakes in Century Aluminum Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 46.59 million shares, down from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Century Aluminum Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 51 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Krystal Biotech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% negative EPS growth.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $710.59 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $518.26 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company for 189,428 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc owns 130,922 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 2.32 million shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.11% in the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Century Aluminum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.