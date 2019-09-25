Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) Forms $40.61 Double Top; Monolithic Power Systems Has 1.07 Sentiment

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 140 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 131 sold and trimmed stock positions in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 41.00 million shares, up from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Monolithic Power Systems Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 108 Increased: 99 New Position: 41.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for 110,079 shares. Crosslink Capital Inc owns 79,230 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 366,015 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 1.59% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00M for 53.24 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $6.82 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 67.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

