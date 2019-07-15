Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) EPS Estimated At $-0.31; GECINA ACT NOM FRANCE (GECFF) Shorts Decreased By 65.75%

GECINA ACT NOM FRANCE (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had a decrease of 65.75% in short interest. GECFF’s SI was 2,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 65.75% from 7,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.87% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $146. About 23 shares traded or 666.67% up from the average. Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 40.91% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 170,712 shares traded. Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has risen 246.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 242.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KRYS News: 09/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents In Vivo KB103 Data at the International Investigative Dermatology Conference that Show Human COL7 Inco; 27/03/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH – THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE FORMULATED INTO A TOPICAL GEL FOR DIRECT APPLICATION ONTO SKIN; 10/05/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN THE PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF KB103, A FIRST-IN-CLASS TOPICAL GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF DYSTROPHIC EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA; 24/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Krystal Biotech’s KB103 for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 10/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Announces Dosing of First Patient in the Phase 1/2 trial of KB103, a First-in-Class Topical Gene Therapy for th; 26/04/2018 – KRYSTAL BIOTECH INC – INITIAL DATA FROM STUDY OF KB103 ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELEASED BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents Their Skin TARgeted Delivery Platform at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 24/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for Krystal Biotech’s KB103 for the Treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa; 09/05/2018 – Krystal Biotech Presents In Vivo KB103 Data at the International lnvestigative Dermatology Conference that Show Human COL7 lncorporating into Anchoring Fibrils with Proper Structural Orientation; 19/04/2018 – Krystal Biotech’s KB103 Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The company has market cap of $799.91 million. The company??s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders.