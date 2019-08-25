Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 32.00% at a $53.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, which is potential 39.70% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 34% respectively. Insiders held roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.