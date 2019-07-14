Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparison side by side

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, Theravance Biopharma Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 2.13% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with consensus price target of $48. Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, with potential upside of 188.35%. Based on the results given earlier, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 86.4%. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 68.43% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -17.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Theravance Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.