Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.00 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Krystal Biotech Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Current Ratio is 33.3. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$48 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.13%. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $29, with potential upside of 119.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.