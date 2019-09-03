Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 341 4.37 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 18.89% at a $53.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.25, which is potential 46.62% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.