Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparison side by side

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.28 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Krystal Biotech Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 and a Quick Ratio of 33.3. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Omeros Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 15.78%. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 38.89%. The data provided earlier shows that Omeros Corporation appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.