Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Krystal Biotech Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Current Ratio is 33.3. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $53.5, and a 9.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.99%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.