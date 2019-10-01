Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparison side by side

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,798,580.91% -16% -15.5% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 382,006,204.76% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.34% and an $55.67 average target price. On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 133.89% and its average target price is $22.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.