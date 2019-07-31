Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.13 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

The upside potential is 0.86% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with consensus target price of $48. Competitively the consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, which is potential 20.74% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.99%. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.