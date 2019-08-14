Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 11.80 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 25.91% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with average price target of $53.5. On the other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 12.23% and its average price target is $75.25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Krystal Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 84.5%. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.