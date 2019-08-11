Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 20.77% at a $53.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 57.5% respectively. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.