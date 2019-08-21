Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 373.88 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 23.27% at a $53.5 consensus price target. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 152.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 31.8%. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.