Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 13.39M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,798,580.91% -16% -15.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 407,387,124.25% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$55.67 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 50.3% respectively. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.