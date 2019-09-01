Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Krystal Biotech Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$53.5 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.89%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus target price and a -12.24% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Krystal Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.