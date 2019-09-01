Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Contrasting side by side

Since Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Current Ratio is 33.3. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chimerix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Chimerix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.89% and an $53.5 consensus price target. Competitively Chimerix Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 73.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chimerix Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Chimerix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.