Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

Since Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Krystal Biotech Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$53.5 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 18.89%. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 418.52%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 97%. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.