Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Contrasting side by side

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.73 N/A -4.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Krystal Biotech Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Krystal Biotech Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Liquidity

33.3 and 33.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. Its rival Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $48, with potential downside of -1.25%. On the other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 199.57% and its consensus target price is $42. Based on the results given earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 86.6%. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.