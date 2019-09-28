Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparison side by side

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.67M -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Krystal Biotech Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,685,935.37% -16% -15.5% Arvinas Inc. 56,185,778.87% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average target price of $55.67, and a 57.26% upside potential. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has an average target price of $33.75, with potential upside of 48.35%. Based on the data shown earlier, Krystal Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.99%. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Arvinas Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.