Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Comparison side by side

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.50 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, and a 25.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.99%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.