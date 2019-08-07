Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Contrasting side by side

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 27.74 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 22.51%. On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 70.79% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.