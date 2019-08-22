Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparison side by side

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.99 N/A -6.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 and a Quick Ratio of 33.3. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Krystal Biotech Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of Krystal Biotech Inc. is $53.5, with potential upside of 23.61%. On the other hand, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 34.05% and its average target price is $14.33. Based on the results delivered earlier, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.