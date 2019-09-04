Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.8 and 13.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$53.5 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 24.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.