Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 87.68 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a 13.53% upside potential and an average target price of $48. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.17 average target price and a 449.32% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.