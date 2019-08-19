Kronos Worldwide (KRO) to pay $0.18 on Sep 14, 2019; Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 14, 2019. (NYSE:KRO) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Kronos Worldwide Inc’s current price of $10.56 translates into 1.70% yield. Kronos Worldwide Inc’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 408,772 shares traded or 61.76% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration

Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 323 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 268 cut down and sold stock positions in Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,785 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 142,867 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.18M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,252 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Euclidean Technologies Ltd Liability reported 11,500 shares. 4.16M were accumulated by Lsv Asset. State Street holds 583,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 10,986 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Asset Mgmt reported 758,323 shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 161,854 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech owns 52,700 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 46.78% above currents $10.56 stock price. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.37 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.95 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.