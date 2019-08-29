Kronos Worldwide (KRO) to pay $0.18 on Sep 14, 2019; Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 188 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 155 sold and reduced their equity positions in Dominos Pizza Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 38.49 million shares, down from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dominos Pizza Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 121 Increased: 119 New Position: 69.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 14, 2019. (NYSE:KRO) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Kronos Worldwide Inc’s current price of $10.46 translates into 1.72% yield. Kronos Worldwide Inc’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 431,799 shares traded or 60.23% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94 million for 27.41 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. holds 6.31% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. for 43,200 shares.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 25.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores.

The stock increased 1.53% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 745,293 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide Inc has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 48.18% above currents $10.46 stock price. Kronos Worldwide Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 14.