Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shareholder Northern Trust Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; Md Sass Investors Services Position in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Lowered by $4.21 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 28,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 107,462 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.85 million, down from 136,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.2. About 776,390 shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 21,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 352,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, down from 373,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 311,079 shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 8,775 shares to 291,382 shares, valued at $213.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 57,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KRO’s profit will be $26.64 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.92 million for 11.48 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37 million worth of stock or 12,500 shares.