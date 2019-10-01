Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Share Price Rose While Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $26.03 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 38,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 119,691 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 80,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 140,314 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. It closed at $33.9 lastly. It is down 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) on Behalf of Zayo Stockholders and Encourages Zayo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,550 are held by Prudential Fincl. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.07% or 20,869 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Ptnrs stated it has 160,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 80,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 2.91M shares stake. Nomura holds 0.06% or 375,512 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli & Com Advisers holds 1.93% or 546,254 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 42,696 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc has 8,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zimmer LP invested in 1.33M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 6,654 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,105 shares. Vertex One Asset Management reported 197,266 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 140,018 shares or 1.29% of the stock.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Titanium Stocks Were Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2017, Fool.com published: “Why Kronos Worldwide Stock Jumped 15% in March – Motley Fool” on April 06, 2017. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Quanex (NX) Announces Meredith Mendes to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Tronox Fell as Much as 35.5% Today and Sabotaged Its Peers – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KRO shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 119,691 shares. 33,800 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 183,876 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 26,415 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Citigroup stated it has 163,904 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 232,000 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 42,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc has 66,865 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The accumulated 0% or 17,279 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 23,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 19,574 shares. Moreover, Caxton Assocs LP has 0.02% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).