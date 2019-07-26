Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Upped Holding; Stepan Co (SCL) Stake Held by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 132.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 46,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,989 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 34,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 292,558 shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.54. About 82,479 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares to 240,103 shares, valued at $36.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 359,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.02% or 5,119 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 1,696 shares. 6,321 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 1.10 million shares. Burney holds 6,584 shares. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 4,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited holds 0.05% or 103,885 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 2,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Panagora Asset owns 243,398 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 581 shares. Sei reported 27,535 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 5,796 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 394,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Com Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,712 shares. 758,323 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 544,671 shares. First Trust LP holds 0.01% or 271,865 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.18 million shares. Pnc Fin Service holds 236 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Invesco Ltd invested in 222,371 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.02% or 16,430 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 15,952 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 262,000 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 367,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 30 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 85,234 shares to 123,793 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,843 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).