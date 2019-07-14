Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.98 N/A 1.77 7.52 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 22 0.72 N/A 1.86 10.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Worldwide Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 9.46%. On the other hand, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s potential upside is 37.86% and its consensus price target is $26. Based on the data delivered earlier, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is looking more favorable than Kronos Worldwide Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 95.7%. Insiders owned roughly 80.63% of Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.56% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. 6.14% -8.65% -7.57% -1.41% -44.17% 15.54% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -5.67% -7.63% -29.33% -22.49% -30.44% -24.33%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. has 15.54% stronger performance while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has -24.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.