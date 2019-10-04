Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 12 -1.17 22.24M 1.42 9.44 Koppers Holdings Inc. 28 0.46 19.66M 1.01 26.95

In table 1 we can see Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Koppers Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Kronos Worldwide Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 193,391,304.35% 19.3% 8.6% Koppers Holdings Inc. 69,914,651.49% 23.3% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Kronos Worldwide Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.98. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kronos Worldwide Inc. Its rival Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.9% and 96.3%. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. has weaker performance than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.